Food & Drink

Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is back!

For two months now, Popeyes has promised to bring back its wildly popular fried chicken sandwich.

After months of waiting, the day has come!

RELATED:Group with gun demands Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Houston

Popeyes says the highly sought after sandwich is here to stay, starting Sunday November 3.



The fast-food chain tried to launch the sandwich back in August, but it sold out two weeks later with company leaders saying they couldn't keep up with demand.

The sandwich went viral after a twitter feud, later named Chicken Wars, broke out between many fast food chains debating who makes the best fried chicken sandwich.

ORIGINAL STORY: #ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

The sandwich returns on National Sandwich day, which happens to fall on a Sunday this year.

Popeye's has notoriously mocked their competitor, Chick-fil-A for their "closed on Sunday" policy.



READ MORE:
Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
Popeyes tells customers to 'bring your own bun' amid chicken sandwich shortage
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texans take on Jaguars in first-ever game at Wembley Stadium
Man found dead at Westchase area car wash
Police search for vandal accused of shattering over 60 windows
'You took away people's best friend': 10-year-old remembered
British fans react to the Texans being in London
Houston Texans fan from the UK and other die-hard supporters
DeAndre Hopkins offers free tickets to fans
Show More
Model living with Down syndrome makes a splash in catalog
Boy dies after possible DUI crash on Halloween
Homicide investigating scene of fatal shooting in W. Houston
Teen says peers attacked her because she's Latina
Get paid $3,300 to be given the flu
More TOP STORIES News