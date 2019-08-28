Food & Drink

Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

If you haven't had the chance to try Popeyes' new chicken sandwich, you might have to wait awhile to get your hands on one.

The fast food restaurant turned to Twitter Tuesday to announce it has run out of chicken sandwiches.

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

The sandwich that started the Chicken Wars on social media has caused major delays at drive-thrus across the country.



"Y'all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)," Popeyes tweeted.

SEE ALSO: Fried chicken sandwiches in Houston that are better than anything at Popeyes or Chick-fil-A

The sandwich features Popeyes fried chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

The restaurant did not say when it expected the sandwich to return.

RELATED STORIES
Bun B joins social media chicken war with new 'Hot Wang Sandwich' for good cause
Teen registers people to vote while they wait in line for Popeyes chicken sandwich
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediafast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man feels 'betrayed' after ex-wife charged with bigamy
Woman flees salon without paying for $2,000 worth of Botox
J.J. Watt offers chance to win $100,000 and a brand new truck
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes stand
Girl with special needs unable to get to school over address
Couple with special needs engaged after heartwarming proposal
Nurse tech sexually assaults unconscious hospital patients
Show More
Some rain and heat relief this week
Man pleads guilty to hiding camera in United jet bathroom
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Contigo recalling millions of kids water bottles
Fried chicken sandwiches in Houston you must try
More TOP STORIES News