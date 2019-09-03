Angry customers pull gun over sold-out Popeyes chicken sandwiches in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed group of people rushed the door of a Popeyes Chicken restaurant in southeast Houston Monday night demanding chicken sandwiches.

Houston police were called to the restaurant on Scott Street and Corder just after 9 p.m.



Employees told ABC13 a mob of two women, three men and a baby were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out, but that apparently triggered the would-be customers. That's when police said they tried to get inside the restaurant.

One man had a gun, but a restaurant worker was able to lock them out. All the while, the group left the baby inside their vehicle.

"It was more of an aggravated assault because he was displaying a weapon and threatened employees," said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston Police.

No injuries were reported. Police said the man with the gun is being described as having small dreadlocks, tattoos on his face and was seen wearing a black shirt with red sleeves.The group left in a blue SUV.

Police are hoping security cameras captured the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police.

