Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers

Popular chicken chain, Chick-Fil-A, may have confused hundreds of fans by sending out a misleading email.

In an attempt to celebrate National Chicken Day, the store called for customers to order their chicken sandwich on Nov. 3, which happens to be on a Sunday this year.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A among slowest drive-thrus, study says
EMBED More News Videos

A new study shows America's best-rated fast-food restaurant might not be doing too well in the 'fast' food department in comparison to its peers.



Since they are famous for being closed on Sunday, customers would not be able to indulge.

Chick-Fil-A eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.

Popular competitor, Popeyes poked fun at the company, saying they are always open, seven days a week.

Popeye's even announced that their famous chicken sandwich would be back on that same Sunday.

#ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich
EMBED More News Videos

Fast food chains start Twitter beef over chicken sandwiches: as seen on 6abc Action News Mornings, August 20, 2019.



CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonchick fil afast food restaurantu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen says peers attacked her because she's Latina
Man found shot in car after possible drive-by shooting
What do the British really know about the Texans
SWAT officer shoots suspect who planned to rob armored car: HPD
DeAndre Hopkins offers free tickets to fans
Turn back time: Daylight saving time ends
Interactive movie experience opens in Candytopia's space
Show More
What the Rockets fan who punched NBA coach said in court
Grandfather beaten until bloody over parking spot at Home Depot
Ring doorbell captures moment police chase ends in crash
Man gets probation in crash that killed dad and his 4 daughters
Quilt Festival brings thousands to Houston
More TOP STORIES News