Food & Drink

In-N-Out burger sets opening date for Houston-area debut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wait is almost over! The first Houston-area In-N-Out Burger is set to open this Friday.

Stafford shopping development The Grid posted on Facebook news of the long awaited opening scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Over the last several days, restaurant executives said folks can anticipate the opening soon In-N-Out.

RELATED: 7 ways Whataburger wallops In-N-Out Burger

On Tuesday, ABC13 learned there's a race to the finish for two In-N-Out locations, with at least one other site waiting on a construction start date.

In-N-Out is anchoring The Grid, a 350,000-square-foot retail and restaurant development.

In Katy, the restaurant will join the Y shops at Park West retail shops.

Employees at the Stafford location were spotted going over equipment and bringing in food items.

SEE MORE:

In-N-Out Burger reveals highly anticipated second Houston-area location

How does In-N-Out stack up to the Texas favorite Whataburger?

Survey finds In-N-Out Burger dethroned by Chick-fil-A as America's favorite fast food restaurant

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkstaffordkatyhoustonfoodretailshoppingrestaurantsburgers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston's 'Be Someone' graffiti over I-45 becomes 'Be Sus'
Lawsuit alleges Turkey Leg Hut releases "noxious pollutants"
Human trafficking survivor from Katy visits White House
1 shot in apparent NW Harris County road rage incident
Former HPD officers at center of botched raid arrested by FBI
Camera found in Texas elementary boy's bathroom
Boy, 10, dies after being shot in stands at HS football game
Show More
Memorial City Mall now has new tech to help blind shoppers
Teen shot in Santa Fe HS tragedy signs to play college baseball
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Step onto your favorite movie set at Movietopia!
No charges for grandmother accused of killing young mom
More TOP STORIES News