Survey finds In-N-Out Burger dethroned by Chick-fil-A as America's favorite fast food restaurant

In-N-Out Burger is officially out. A new survey finds the California chain is no longer America's favorite fast-food restaurant.

More than 7,600 people filled out Market Force's Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey looked at food quality, dollar value, and staff friendliness among other things.

While In-N-Out scored an overall rating of 73, Chick-fil-A did even better. It scored a 79 and now reigns supreme.

In-N-Out didn't even make second place overall, which went to Louisiana-based chicken restaurant Raising Cane's, with a rating of 78.

