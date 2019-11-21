Food & Drink

In-N-Out is finally here. So what's on the menu?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've been hearing rumblings for months about the famous In-N-Out Burger arriving in the Houston area, and now it's finally about to open.

On Friday, the two highly-anticipated locations are set to make their debut.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., you can grab a burger, shake, and fries from the restaurant at The Grid shopping development in Stafford or go to the Katy restaurant, which will be part of the Y shops at Park West.

But did you know you can also order your burger Animal Style? And just what is Animal Style anyway?

Don't worry. We won't leave you hanging. These are some of the items you can order.

Double-Double

This burger on toasted buns comes with two slices of cheese, which the chain promises are legit, two beef patties, your standard lettuce, tomato and onions, and their spread, unchanged since 1948.

Cheeseburgers and Hamburgers

We don't have any sassy explanations for this one. In-N-Out is a burger restaurant, so if you prefer, that's exactly what you can get, though each comes with that spread we mentioned on the Double-Double.

Fries

Again, what's a burger restaurant without fries? But if you're particular, these are made from hand-cut potatoes.

Shakes

You can get chocolate, strawberry and vanilla made with real ice cream, thank you very much.

The Not-So-Secret Menu

Okay, here's where it gets good. Remember we talked about Animal Style? That just means you can get a burger of your choice with hand-leafed lettuce, tomato, a mustard cooked beef patty, and add pickles and extra spread with grilled onions.

The secret's out on the rest of the menu too.

Protein Style - Get your burger wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun.

Grilled Cheese - You might be saying, 'Thanks, Captain Obvious, I know what a grilled cheese sandwich is,' but did you know this one has lettuce, tomatoes, and spread with or without onions on a freshly baked bun? Exactly.

4X4 - Also known as the Quad Quad, it includes four beef patties and four slices of cheese.

3X3 - This is also called the Triple Triple, and like its hefty neighbor the Quad Quad, this one gets its name from the number of beef patties and cheese you'll get on this burger, which is three (in case you were wondering).

Double Meat - You'll get two beef patties on this one.

In-N-Out will be open 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: 7 ways Whataburger wallops In-N-Out Burger
In-N-Out Burger reveals highly anticipated second Houston-area location

How does In-N-Out stack up to the Texas favorite Whataburger?

Survey finds In-N-Out Burger dethroned by Chick-fil-A as America's favorite fast food restaurant

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkstaffordkatyburgers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple agencies involved in hazmat drug operation
Pawn shop customer shot while trying to stop robbers dies
UNSOLVED: Manvel's 'Princess Blue' remains sent back to lab
Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault
3 over-the-top food trends you have to check out
Before your next trip, make sure to download these 5 apps
Houston's Lizzo scores whopping 8 Grammy nominations
Show More
It's going to get cold, Houston, but there's a bright side
9-year-old ovarian cancer survivor meets her hero Jim Cantore
Missouri City native part of Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Suspicious vehicle stopped at White House, 1 in custody
More TOP STORIES News