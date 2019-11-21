In-N-Out is finally here. So what's on the menu?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've been hearing rumblings for months about the famous In-N-Out Burger arriving in the Houston area, and now it's finally about to open.
On Friday, the two highly-anticipated locations are set to make their debut.
Starting at 10:30 a.m., you can grab a burger, shake, and fries from the restaurant at The Grid shopping development in Stafford or go to the Katy restaurant, which will be part of the Y shops at Park West.
But did you know you can also order your burger Animal Style? And just what is Animal Style anyway?
Don't worry. We won't leave you hanging. These are some of the items you can order.
Double-Double
This burger on toasted buns comes with two slices of cheese, which the chain promises are legit, two beef patties, your standard lettuce, tomato and onions, and their spread, unchanged since 1948.
Cheeseburgers and Hamburgers
We don't have any sassy explanations for this one. In-N-Out is a burger restaurant, so if you prefer, that's exactly what you can get, though each comes with that spread we mentioned on the Double-Double.
Fries
Again, what's a burger restaurant without fries? But if you're particular, these are made from hand-cut potatoes.
Shakes
You can get chocolate, strawberry and vanilla made with real ice cream, thank you very much.
The Not-So-Secret Menu
Okay, here's where it gets good. Remember we talked about Animal Style? That just means you can get a burger of your choice with hand-leafed lettuce, tomato, a mustard cooked beef patty, and add pickles and extra spread with grilled onions.
The secret's out on the rest of the menu too.
Protein Style - Get your burger wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun.
Grilled Cheese - You might be saying, 'Thanks, Captain Obvious, I know what a grilled cheese sandwich is,' but did you know this one has lettuce, tomatoes, and spread with or without onions on a freshly baked bun? Exactly.
4X4 - Also known as the Quad Quad, it includes four beef patties and four slices of cheese.
3X3 - This is also called the Triple Triple, and like its hefty neighbor the Quad Quad, this one gets its name from the number of beef patties and cheese you'll get on this burger, which is three (in case you were wondering).
Double Meat - You'll get two beef patties on this one.
In-N-Out will be open 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
