Former Dynamo Brian Ching opens soccer-themed bar in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Dynamo forward and Hawaii native Brian Ching has called Houston home for the last 12 years.

Ching, who is the Dynamo all-time leading scorer and two-time MLS cup champion, set out for a post-playing career dream.

Earlier this week, Ching opened up Pitch 25 in the "EaDo" district of the city, which offers a different concept from what we are all used to.

A 25,000-square-foot soccer beer garden with 42 large screen tvs, indoor soccer field and outdoor patio stage. The bar even has indoor swings next to the indoor pitch.

The beer menu without a doubt is amazing with over 100 craft taps - 50 of which are local, frozen drinks, wine and a variety of mix drinks.

The food menu is full of American classics that pair well with extensive tap variety like burgers, sandwiches, salads and appetizers. The most notable item on the menu is the Bring Ching Burger, a fried spam patty with pineapple and special house sauce.

Pitch 25 is now open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

