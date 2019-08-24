Conroe man finds a new career with a rum and whiskey distillery

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A new rum and whiskey distillery is attracting crowds in Conroe.But the owner of Bartletts Distillery never thought he'd even be a distiller.He spent most of his life working on oil rigs."The downturn in 2015 when oil hit about $35 a barrel, and they shut the rig down and laid everybody off, I started talking to my wife about it," Van Brackin said. "What now? What are we going to do?"Then, Brackin noticed craft spirit distilleries getting more and more popular."Hang on a second. I'm a licensed mechanical engineer. I know how to cook and brew beers. I'm kind of handy. If these guys can do it, I know I can," he said.Brackin and his wife opened the distillery in 2018, and they already have their products at local liquor stores.Bartletts Distillery is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.