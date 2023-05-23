The Tampa, Florida murder suspect is accused of stabbing his coworker to death and setting the body on fire before stealing the victim's truck and fleeing the state.

Man accused of stabbing coworker to death, burning body in Tampa, Florida arrested in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Florida man accused of stabbing his coworker to death and setting the body on fire before stealing the victim's truck and fleeing the state was captured in Houston last Thursday.

Harris County Constable Pct. 5 deputies arrested 26-year-old Antonio Juan Carlos Almaraz-Barbosa on May 18 in the 4200 block of South Kirkwood Road near the Westpark Tollway in the Westchase area.

Pct. 5 shared photos of the suspect in handcuffs on social media.

Almaraz-Barbosa is charged with four felony counts in the stabbing death of his coworker in Tampa, Florida back in April.

He was wanted for capital homicide, abuse to a dead human, tampering with physical evidence, and grand theft motor vehicle when he was found in Texas.

Pct. 5 said the murder suspect will be extradited back to Florida.

Almaraz-Barbosa was located in the Houston area thanks to help from the U.S. Marshal's Service, Pct. 5 said.