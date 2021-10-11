marijuana

Florida sheriff tries tricking drug smuggler with Facebook post to recover $2M of marijuana

By CNN
FL police looking for 'rightful owner' of $2M of weed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida sheriff is trying to use Facebook to catch a smuggler who may be missing $2 million of marijuana.

About 770 pounds of high-grade pot was found in a storage facility in Viera, Florida last week, CNN reported.

In a snarky Facebook post, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office is now looking for the "rightful owner" to come forward.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey is urging them to contact his narcotics department.

He jokes they will get an "all expenses paid staycation."



To be clear, he's talking about jail, because 770 pounds is way more than the 20-gram dividing line between a misdemeanor and a felony in Florida.

