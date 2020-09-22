Weather

Floating ant piles spotted in flooded waters at League City park

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- This might be nightmare fuel for anyone caught in floodwater.

In the midst of Tropical Storm Beta dumping inches upon inches of rain in the Houston area, an ant pile was spotted floating at a League City park.

In a video posted on the city's official Twitter account on Tuesday, groups of ants band together as they float across the waters at Countryside Park.

"This is one of the reasons why you should avoid walking through flood water," read the tweet. "Floating ant piles-like this one found at Countryside Park-can form and be very dangerous."

This isn't the first time Houstonians have seen this.

During Hurricane Harvey, ants created small rafts in order to survive the flooding.

Videos and photos of the amazing engineering were posted to many social media channels.

READ MORE: Fire ants band together to create raft during Hurricane Harvey flooding

EMBED More News Videos

These fire ants have deployed an amazing survival tactic during Hurricane Harvey flooding.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherleague cityfloodingtropical stormsocial mediaanimalshouston floodtropical depressioninsectsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beta weakens, but flood threat remains for Houston area
Here's how Houston looks after hours of downpours
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Hwy 288 or Lake South Freeway? Beta floods morning commute
Why this mom was less than impressed at gender reveal
Show More
Woman who flooded during Harvey takes Beta's rain in stride
Good Samaritan rescues dad from floating car near Hwy 59
New ride-share rolls into Houston with new delivery service
Teen hit by alleged drunk driver attends homecoming virtually
Texas needs more poll workers due to the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News