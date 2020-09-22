Floating ant piles spotted in flooded waters at League City park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2358750" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These fire ants have deployed an amazing survival tactic during Hurricane Harvey flooding.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- This might be nightmare fuel for anyone caught in floodwater.In the midst ofdumping inches upon inches of rain in the Houston area, an ant pile was spotted floating at a League City park.In a video posted on the city's official Twitter account on Tuesday, groups of ants band together as they float across the waters at Countryside Park."This is one of the reasons why you should avoid walking through flood water," read the tweet. "Floating ant piles-like this one found at Countryside Park-can form and be very dangerous."This isn't the first time Houstonians have seen this.During Hurricane Harvey, ants created small rafts in order to survive the flooding.Videos and photos of the amazing engineering were posted to many social media channels.