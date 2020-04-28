Beta weakens, but flood threat remains for Houston area

A Flash Flood Warning has now been extended until 4:45 p.m. for Harris, Brazoria, Fort Bend and Galveston counties.
Beta continues to cause widespread flooding across the greater Houston area.
WATCH: Buffalo Bayou rises as downpours continue across Houston
SEE ALSO: Highway 288 looks like a lake, stranding drivers
With it weakened, Beta still poses a flood threat, already overwhelming creeks and bayous during the morning. All storm surge and tropical storm warnings for Beta have been dropped, but coastal flooding impacts continue around the Galveston Bay area. Tides are still expected to be 1-3 feet above normal through at least Wednesday morning.
Wind is also no longer a factor with the strongest sustained winds measured at 35 mph.
The storm made landfall at about 10 p.m. Monday at the end of the Matagorda Peninsula.
Beta is making a slow northeast turn, and it's expected to make a faster east-northeastward motion starting this evening and continuing on Wednesday.
A flash flood watch is also in effect for much of Southeast Texas through Wednesday morning. Prolonged rain from Beta will have the potential to produce 5-8+" inches of rainfall along the coast and 2-5" inland. Locally higher amounts possible. North of Harris County could see less than 2" of rain.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin
An area of showers and thunderstorms located over southeastern Florida, the northwestern Bahamas, and the Straits of Florida is associated with a weak frontal system. This disturbance is forecast to move southward over central and western Cuba during the next couple of days, and then move back northward on Thursday through Saturday. There's an extremely low chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% change of formation over the next 5 days.
Hurricane Teddy continues to spin over the Atlantic. It's no threat to the Gulf. Teddy is forecast to move east of Bermuda on Monday and should approach Nova Scotia late Tuesday or Wednesday.
We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.
Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!