plane crash

Flight recording suggests crashed cargo jet crew lost control

EMBED <>More Videos

WASHINGTON -- A recording from the cockpit of a cargo plane that crashed into a Texas bay in February suggests the pilot lost control while preparing to land at a Houston airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board says its preliminary review of the audio found that 18 seconds before the flight's blackbox recording ends there were "crew communications consistent with a loss of control of the aircraft." The NTSB does not say why the crew may have lost control.

Investigators found that air traffic control had given the crew instructions to land on a runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport before the plane dropped into the shallow bay about 35 miles east of Houston. The crash killed all three people aboard.

Investigators are still reviewing the patchy audio and information from the flight's data recorder. The NTSB cautions its early findings may change.

RELATED STORIES OF THE CARGO JET CRASH:
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chambers countyplane crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
NASA jet winds up off runway at Ellington Field
Second 'black box' recovered from plane crash in Trinity Bay
REMAINS FOUND: 3rd person unaccounted for after plane crash
Trinity Bay jetliner crash: Victims' names released
TOP STORIES
NASA jet winds up off runway at Ellington Field
4 charged with kidnapping child outside Friendswood day care
Humble man pleads guilty to killing wife, dumping her body
Man says 2 officers at center of raid terrorized neighborhood
Houston Texans reportedly release cornerback Kevin Johnson
Man allegedly robbed food truck, sexually assaulted worker
Missing Kingwood 18-year-old found shot to death in ditch
Show More
Chris Watts told wife about affair before strangling her: lawyer
Dogs have only one more day to be adopted in Fort Bend Co.
Family says they found razor in 4-year-old son's Happy Meal
Man who taught rescued sisters says he's proud of their skills
Bills proposed to honor buried slaves found in Fort Bend Co.
More TOP STORIES News