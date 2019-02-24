TIMELINE: Moments before Boeing 767 crashed into Trinity Bay in Chambers Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Atlas Air confirmed three people on board a Boeing 767 were killed when the cargo jet plunged into the Trinity Bay.

As crews continue investigating the cause behind the Boeing 767 crash that killed three crew members in Chambers County, the NTSB gave Eyewitness News a brief look at the timeline leading to the crash.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, Atlas Air Flight 3591 left Miami at 11:30 a.m. eastern time.

NTSB said the flight was approaching Houston on standard arrival route from the southeast.

At around 12:30 p.m., Boeing 767's pilots contacted Houston approach control as they were descending from about 18,000 feet. During this time, NTBS says the flight was about 73 miles southeast from the airport.

RELATED: One victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers County

As the flight continued to approach, the air traffic control advised the pilots there was light to heavy rain ahead and provided radar vectors around the weather.

At around 12:36 p.m. the aircraft was cleared to descend to 3,000 feet, the NTSB said.

It wasn't until 12:39 p.m., while the aircraft was at 6,000 feet and a speed of 240 knots, communication was lost with the aircraft as a radar contact.
Chambers County
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston
Man charged after 6-year-old cousin shoots baby brother
More News