Remains found in plane crash area as 3rd crew member unaccounted for

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) --
Search crews located remains Tuesday in an area of Trinity Bay where debris from an Amazon cargo jet crash are scattered.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office announced the discovery, while also cautioning that the remains were not yet confirmed to be from the third remaining aircraft crew member still to be accounted for. A cadaver dog on the back of a boat pointed recovery crew to the remains.

The Boeing 767 that was heading for Houston crashed Saturday. Authorities were able to locate the remains of two people shortly after the incident.

Capt. Ricky Blakely, First Officer Conrad Jules Aska, and pilot Sean Archuleta were confirmed to be on the plane at the time of the crash.

None of the remains have been identified yet.

Searchers expressed difficulty in seeking the victims and key evidence from the crash. The plane and its cargo were shattered into pieces in the marshy terrain.

"This is difficult. With God's help, we'll find this third body ... It may take God's help," said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

Hawthorne believed they will be searching the scene for weeks, as the area where the plane landed is best known for duck hunting.

