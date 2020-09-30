HFD battles large east Houston house fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large house fire Wednesday morning put Houston firefighters on the defensive as they worked to douse the flames.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Terminal Street in east Houston.

More than a dozen units responded to the structure near the corner of Terminal Street and Avenue J in the Greater East End.

The home is located in a neighborhood adjacent to Union Pacific Railroad tracks and is a wood frame structure.

Flames from the home could be seen for miles as Skyeye flew over the scene Wednesday morning.

It wasn't clear what started the fire or if anyone was inside the home.
