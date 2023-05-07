2 hospitalized, including firefighter and civilian, after crash involving ambulance, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say at least two people, including one firefighter, were sent to the hospital after an ambulance-involved crash in west Houston on Sunday.

The Houston Fire Department said a call came in regarding the incident shortly after 1 p.m. at Katy Freeway and Gessner.

An ambulance was transporting a civilian to the hospital when it was involved in the crash, according to HFD.

The details involving the crash are not immediately known.

HFD said a firefighter suffered minor injuries, but how the firefighter was involved in the incident is unclear.

ABC13 is working to determine the details of the crash and whether the civilian suffered any injuries. We will update as more information becomes available.