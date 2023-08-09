The fire forced the feeder road to close at Bingle, but that's not the only thing causing traffic. A crash was also reported nearby.

Fire investigation at Highway 290 and Bingle will affect traffic for a few hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters battled some hot spots after a building fire on Highway 290 in northwest Houston, video shows.

The fire broke out at about 5 a.m., and when firefighters arrived, they said they saw the fire coming through the roof.

According to Houston Fire Department District Chief Tim Vatuna, the building had been abandoned, and there were no injuries.

The fire forced the feeder road to close at Bingle. There was also a crash reported just south of the fire, so drivers are urged to use Hempstead Highway as an alternate route.

"It's going to be a few hours. Rush hour's going to be a problem," Vatuna said.

