Hidden costs could make cooling your house expensive

With the temperatures heating up, energy prices are higher than ever. So how do you know if you are getting a good rate? And how often should you change providers?According to experts, there are, especially as providers offer benefits and favorable rates.Jesson Bradshaw, CEO of Energy Ogre, suggests not choosing a provider based on incentives. Some will offer free smart thermostats, gift cards and even travel points. Experts say you wind paying for these added bonuses threefold.In addition, "balanced billing," which offers benefits like free nights and weekends, often end up being spread out, according to experts. You always end up paying a lot more up front and it never truly balances out in the end.And the third thing to look for, which experts stress the most, is favorable rates. Powertochoose.org reveals the hidden costs and higher rates that lurk beneath these seemingly great prices.