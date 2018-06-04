STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Electricity draining your wallet? Save with these energy tips

How to save on your electricity bill. (KTRK)

We all want to save on our electricity bill, especially during the summer. These tips from familyhandyman.com can help.

Keep your air conditioner out of direct sunlight. If you can't control where your unit is located, the site suggests planting tall shrubs or shade trees nearby. Just don't enclose the unit or impede the airflow.

When it comes to your dryer, you know to clean the lint screen after each load, but what about the ducts?

The website recommends cleaning lint out of the exhaust once a year to keep your dryer running efficiently. That recommendation goes for both gas and electric dryers.

Try to dry loads of laundry back to back if you can. Don't let the machine cool down. A warm dryer uses less energy.

Your refrigerator uses more electricity than all your other kitchen appliances combined. It also runs more efficiently when full.

Put containers of water in the fridge and ice bags in the freezer to keep them filled.

The refrigerator door seals also wear out over time. Test your seal by closing a dollar bill in the door. If it pulls out easily, replace the seal.

If it's time to replace your fridge or any major appliance, consider buying an Energy Star model.

Energy Star says appliances with its label can save you about $600 a year.

You may pay more up front for the appliance, but Energy Star says what you save on your monthly bill will start to add up!
