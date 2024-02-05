Brick wall collapses between west Houston apartment buildings, knocking out electricity for days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents of a southwest Houston apartment complex are without power after a side wall came crashing down on Sunday.

Scattered debris is what's left of a side wall at the Woodlake Meadows Apartment Homes on Richmond Avenue.

Residents told ABC13 the wall came crashing down on Sunday morning, taking the electricity with it.

"I was getting ready, and I heard a super loud noise. Thought it was thunder, and then my energy just went out," one resident said.

Cleanup crews were back at the complex on Monday, picking up the debris and clearing out what could have been a dangerous situation.

It's unclear what caused the wall to collapse or how long the power will be out.

ABC13 reached out to CenterPoint Energy for more information on how long the power outage could last but has not yet heard back.

However, one resident said when CenterPoint Energy came to restore power, crews said nothing could be done until all of the bricks were picked up, which could take days.

A representative from the apartment complex did not answer questions from Eyewitness News.

