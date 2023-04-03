Houston hosts NCAA men's championship game tonight after weekend of Final Four fun

Tickets are still available for the game, and they're cheaper than you might expect! StubHub said this year's Final Four tickets are the cheapest they've been in more than 10 years.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is the center of the college basketball universe today as San Diego State and the University of Connecticut face off for the men's national championship title at NRG Stadium.

The game, which is the city's biggest sporting event of the year, is the culmination of days worth of excitement and events, including FanFest and the March Maddness Music Festival, which drew thousands to downtown Houston over the weekend.

The NCAA national championship game tips off at NRG Stadium at 8:20 p.m.

If you think you might want to attend, ticket reseller StubHub said tickets to this year's Final Four are the cheapest they've been in more than 10 years.

When ABC13 checked on Monday morning, tickets were going for as low as $62 plus the added fees. The price could drop even lower as the game nears.

So, why are the prices so low? The Final Four started with UConn, San Diego State, Florida Atlantic, and Miami.

Connecticut aside, none of those teams are traditional college basketball powerhouses. Because of that, the final teams competing for the championship aren't as well-known to the general public, and the game has yet to sell out.

But for the San Diego State and UConn players, Monday will be a night they have dreamed of, regardless of ticket prices.

That includes Jaedon Lee, who went to Houston's Kinkaid School and now plays for San Diego State.

"It's a lot of work. It's countless hours, giving up a lot of stuff, a lot of fun, a lot of parties -- but I think it's worth it," Lee told ABC13.

If you aren't going to the game but still want in on the fun, FanFest is still open downtown at the George R. Brown Convention Center from noon through 6 p.m.

There, visitors can find interactive games, celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, free cheer clinics, a Home Run Derby, and more. Fans can even take a picture with the championship trophy.

Don't forget, MetroRail rides are still free through the end of the day.

