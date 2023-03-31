NRG Stadium presents prior experience for pair of Final Four players

San Diego State and Florida Atlantic will meet in the first Final Four appearance for each program on Saturday at NRG, but two forwards in the game share their previous experiences at the stadium.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday night inside NRG Stadium, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic will meet in the first Final Four appearance for each program. However, it will not be the first time inside the building for two players in the game.

San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee is a hometown kid. The former standout at Kinkaid tells ABC13 he was at the then-Reliant Stadium to attend Final Four Friday in 2011.

On Friday, thousands were in the stands watching him on the floor as he practiced with his Aztecs.

"I came to VCU's open practice," LeDee recalled. "I've also been to the Rodeo many times. I've been to a few Texans games - and I was in fifth or sixth grade when the 2011 Final Four was here."

FAU forward Tre Carroll is the son of former NFL defensive end Anthony Hargrove.

Tre's dad played seven seasons in the league, including two regular-season games against the Texans at NRG Stadium.

"Just knowing I'm backstage - when I was out there in the stands many years ago," Carroll explained. "Now I'm going to play where he played. It's crazy. It just shows you how the tides have turned."

