Texas taxpayers owed millions in unclaimed 2019 tax refunds, according to IRS

If you haven't done so already, it's time to file your 2019 tax returns.

You have until this year to claim any money you are owed or it will go right back to the government.

Usually, the IRS only gives you up to three years to claim any refunds you're owed once you've filed. However, because of the pandemic, the window was postponed until this year.

Christina Cave, the community relations senior manager at Baker Ripley, says their tax centers will be open next week for any of the neighbors who need help getting their taxes in order.

"For those neighbors that haven't filed a tax return for 2019 and know that they have a pending refund, please know that you have until mid-June of this year to claim your refund. If not, you're losing that money," Cave said.

The IRS says more than 1.5 million taxpayers are owed $1.5 billion in refunds from 2019. It estimates more than 135,000 taxpayers in Texas alone are owed some of that money, with an average refund of $924.

In all, the IRS estimates Texas taxpayers are owed $142 million. Cave also wanted to remind folks their tax experts can also help those who don't have a social security number.

"Our neighbors that need to renew or apply for their ITIN, or individual taxpayer identification number, and this is for those who don't have a social security number but still need to file their taxes, we can do that totally free," she said.

Baker Ripley's tax centers open next week through October.

And since it's been several years, if you're missing forms like your 2019 W-2, you can request copies from your employer, bank, or other payers. If you still can't get your documents, you can order a free wage and income transcript on the IRS website.

Now, if you've already filed your 2019 tax returns, and you know you're owed a refund but still haven't received it, keep in mind the government can hold your check if you haven't filed your 2020 and 2021 taxes. The IRS can also hold your refund if it thinks you claimed inaccurate deductions or credits.

If you're still not sure what happened to your refund, you can call the tax help line at 1-800-829-1040.