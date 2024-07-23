Fort Bend County residents may qualify for tax relief after Hurricane Beryl

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- If a tree fell onto your home, or you suffered water damage from Hurricane Beryl, there's a chance money is heading your way not in the form of a check, but a tax break.

Neighbors continue to look for help two weeks after Hurricane Beryl hit

For some Fort Bend County neighbors, the signs that help arrived after Hurricane Beryl were obvious with giant trucks collecting debris. The assistance was badly needed in the Pecan Grove area.

Amanda Slusser said the neighborhood was turned upside down by the storm.

"A warzone," she recalled.

The hurricane toppled trees that came crashing down on her roof causing damage. "The roof really does need to be repaired," Slusser said. "Both the roofers that we had come out and assess are like, 'Yeah, you just need to replace the whole roof.'"

If your home was damaged, you may qualify for tax relief

More help is available to help pay for repairs. After a major disaster declaration occurs, neighbors can get tax relief with a temporary exemption.

The state legislature passed the exemption a few years ago after a storm that impacted many residents in southeast Texas.

"It was primarily designed following Hurricane Harvey," Fort Bend County chief appraiser Jordan Wise said. "It's designed to provide rapid property tax relief for those impacted by a storm."

On Monday, Fort Bend County leaders wanted to spread the word.

"I know a lot of folks lost trees during the storm or had fences blow over," Wise said. "It won't cover that type of damage. It's limited to the damage of the actual structures of improvement on property."

Here's how it works. To qualify, the property must have sustained at least 15% damage.

For example, if a property's 2024 market value is assessed at $125,000, with land at $25,000 and $100,000 in improvements, you would deduct the damage from the improvements. For that homeowner, if they suffered $20,000 in damage on a value of $100,000, that homeowner would qualify because it's more than 15%.

If you want to apply, head to your county's tax appraisal website. Many of them have the application on the homepage.

You have until mid-October to apply. If approved, you'll pay less in property taxes through the end of the year.

Debris clean-up continues throughout Fort Bend County

Officials said there are enough trees and branches in Fort Bend County to fill a football field that's ten cubic yards tall, but leaders aren't sure when it will be collected.

"I've been asking that every single day to the contractor," Greg Babst, Fort Bend County office of emergency management, said. "I think we're too early in the game currently to give an exact date."

According to officials, trucks will make multiple rounds. If you believe your home was missed, you can contact the county at eoc@fortbendcountytx.gov.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.