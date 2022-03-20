Mystery woman killed in fiery crash on Chimney Rock, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after a fiery car crash on Chimney Rock Sunday morning, HPD says.The crash happened at about 3 a.m. near the San Felipe and Tanglewood area.According to police, the woman drove off of Chimney Rock and hit a curb, causing her to run into a front yard and hit a tree. The Jeep then caught on fire and went up in flames.Neighbors who heard the crash went out to help and saw a male passenger. They were able to break the vehicle's back window and help the man escape, according to police.As for the woman, police say her body was burned in the vehicle. HPD spoke with the man but he was unable to identify the driver.The medical examiner's office is working to identify the woman.