Man charged with murder 1 month after Victoria mom's body found in burned car

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Victoria mother, more than a month after her body was found in Matagorda County.

Fernando Colin Acosta Jr. turned himself in Friday to the Matagorda County Jail, according to statement from Lt. James Orr with the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office.

Acosta is charged with murder and was being held on a $500,000 bond.



The body of Amanda Johnson, 38, was found in a burned vehicle outside Midfield on April 18. The sheriff's office, along with the Texas Rangers and the State Fire Marshal's office, responded to investigate.

An autopsy showed Johnson had gunshot wounds to her body, but it wasn't clear what exactly happened or how she died.

Orr did not release any details about Acosta's alleged involvement in Johnson's death.

Johnson was reported missing a day before her body was found, according to Victoria police.

KAVU-TV reported that Johnson had two children and was known for being a great mother.

Johnson worked at CrossFit 302, a Victoria gym, according to owner Ray Bazan, where a memorial fund has been set up to pay for funeral expenses. She also worked at Complete 360, a local nutrition store.

Victoria ISD officials said Johnson was also an elementary school teacher from 2008 to 2014.

