Ted Oberg Investigates

FBI serving search warrant at Houston Health Department

The FBI was at a city building Wednesday serving a search warrant on the Houston Health Department.
By

(KTRK)

HOUTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI served a search warrant related to allegations involving a City of Houston Health Department employee and marketing vendor on Wednesday.

The FBI confirmed it was at 8000 North Stadium Drive "conducting court authorized law enforcement activity."

According to multiple City of Houston sources, the investigation is focused on a COVID-era marketing effort conducted by the City of Houston Health Department.

"As in any given matter, if charges are filed, they will eventually become a matter of public record. Department of Justice guidelines prevent us from providing more information at this time," the FBI said in a statement.

The City of Houston confirmed the search warrant was served at the Health Department's administrative offices.

"The investigation involves allegations concerning a Health Department marketing vendor and employee conduct. The City of Houston is fully cooperating and does not comment on ongoing investigations," the city said in a statement.

13 Investigates is gathering more details and will update this story throughout the day.

