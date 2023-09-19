FBI searching for man it called the 'Playbook Pilferer' after NW Houston Chase bank robbed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI Violent Task Force is looking for the public's help identifying and locating a man called the "Playbook Pilferer," who robbed a Chase Bank on Monday, according to officials.

The robbery happened in the 6900 block of FM 1960 at 9 a.m., according to police.

Officials say the suspect entered the bank and approached a teller, who he reportedly threatened while demanding cash.

The teller then gave him an undisclosed amount, to which the suspect placed in a blue "playbook" folder that he carried.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect, officials said, fled the area, heading westbound on foot.

He is described as a Black male between the ages of 35-40, weighs approximately 245 pounds, and is 6 feet 3 inches tall, with a heavy build with long, thick dreadlocks. During the robbery, he was said to be wearing a black medical mask, a dark shirt, blue pants, and a "Texans" baseball cap.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading up to the suspect's identification and arrest. Information can be relayed to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website.