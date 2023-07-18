'Sticky Note Bandit' wanted for allegedly robbing 4 Houston-area banks within 2 weeks, FBI says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected serial bank robber has struck again, but this time, he didn't get away with any cash, according to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force.

The suspect bagged the name "Sticky Note Bandit" after Houston police say he has a criminal pattern of passing bank teller sticky notes.

Along with the note, investigators say he waits in line wearing a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women's style sweater, black women's ballet flats and carries a black purse. In his most recent robbery attempt, he changed up his wardrobe by showing up to a Bank of America in a red dress.

The incident marked the bandit's fourth robbery within two weeks, according to police.

On Tuesday at about 11:40 a.m., the suspect walked into the Bank of America located at 4301 San Felipe St. and followed through with his usual routine. After waiting in line, investigators said he handed the bank teller a sticky note warning not to call the police.

He demanded cash, but the employee walked away and locked themselves in the back room for safety. Police say the suspect stayed in the lobby for a short time and ran away without any money. Investigators say no one was physically hurt during the attempted robbery.

Investigators describe him as a 5-foot-8-inch Black man with a "thin to medium build."

The suspect is accused of having the same robbery pattern at the following Houston-area banks:

Wednesday, July 5 at the Hancock Whitney Bank located at 2979 North Loop West

Tuesday, July 11 at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 13106 Woodforest Blvd. in east Houston

Thursday, July 13 at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6255 Bissonnet St. in southwest Houston

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.