Clown mask-wearing robbers linked to up to 7 attacks around W. Houston during one morning, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Robbers wearing scary clown masks and carrying guns spent early Sunday morning terrorizing people on Houston's west side.

ABC13 found four cases linked to the same robbery crew, but one victim said Houston police told him they are investigating as many as seven.

"It's really bad," the 43-year-old man said. "I didn't think I would be here right now."

He requested anonymity because he still fears his attackers.

"Did you think he was going to shoot you?" ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey asked.

"Yeah, I squinted my eyes several times," he said.

The man said he was walking home at about 5:30 a.m. on Meadowglen at Briar Park, when a white vehicle pulled up next to him.

He tried to run, but two people jumped out of the backseat with guns and tackled him. They were wearing scary clown masks, he said.

They kicked him and held the guns to his head. One of the robbers kneeled down and raised his mask. The victim thought he was about to die.

"I watch movies. The only time they raise their mask is when they're not going to leave you alive," he said.

The crooks took his cell phone and $70. The victim then called 911.

"When I called that morning to make the report, the officer told me I was the third one," he said.

