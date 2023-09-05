Shots fired on Faulkner Street on Houston's south side leaves 2 men dead, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Faulkner Street, a mile-long stretch on Houston's south side, became the site of more bloodshed on Monday after police say two men were shot to death.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting unfolded at about 5:23 p.m. in the 3800 block of Faulkner, which is just off Scott Street.

HPD's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, states that one man was pronounced dead at the scene while a second died at the hospital.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, a group of men were standing between apartment buildings when an altercation took place. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and started firing, sending people running.

Police have not identified a suspect or announced any arrests.

A check of past ABC13 stories revealed a disturbing run of criminal activity on Faulkner. At least five homicides have taken place on that stretch within the last couple of years.

One of the tragic examples happened in August 2022 when police say a 25-year-old woman opened fire on a mom who was trying to protect her baby.

Before Monday, the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted 13 homicides within the last 12 months in the area where the Faulkner Street double murder took place.

Here are the homicide numbers for each year going back to 2019 in the Sunnyside-Brook Haven-Bayou Estates area:

2022 : 15 homicides

: 15 homicides 2021 : 18 homicides

: 18 homicides 2020 : 21 homicides

: 21 homicides 2019: 15 homicides

