Woman holding her 1-year-old child shot to death while walking in SE Houston

Police say the woman was with a friend when another woman walked up and fired multiple times. The woman turned her back to protect her child from gunfire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot to death while carrying her 1-year-old child in her arms in southeast Houston early Monday morning, police said, adding that she was wounded while trying to protect the baby from gunfire.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Faulkner near Scott.

According to HPD, the victim, believed to be in her early 20s, was walking down the street with a friend when another woman walked up to her and shot her multiple times.

The victim turned her back and was shot protecting the child. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The baby was not hurt.

There's not much to go on when it comes to the shooter, police say. Right now, authorities say the suspect took off in a red Nissan Cube or some other type of small sedan, then went eastbound from the scene.

The child's father took the baby before police arrived, investigators say.

They're now looking for the man to find out if he knows what happened or if he was there.