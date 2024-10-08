New surveillance video of mother's last moments alive may help identify person of interest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has obtained new surveillance footage that shows a woman's final moments before she was found dead in Houston.

Kenia Guardado Molina, a 27-year-old mother, was found dead at The Carlisle apartment complex on Forum Park Drive on Oct. 1 at 8:55 a.m.

The newly released footage shows Molina walking with a man who authorities consider a person of interest.

Unlike the video released on Oct. 4, the new footage provides a front-facing view of the pair, which could be more helpful in identifying the man.

Houston police said the man in the video is wanted for questioning in her death. They have not yet determined whether he's a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

