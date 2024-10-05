Mom found dead after family worried she didn't pick up her child from the babysitter, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking the public for help finding a person of interest in a woman's murder.

On Oct. 1, HPD said family members grew worried after their loved one didn't pick up her child from the babysitter.

Kenia Guardado-Molina's family found her shot to death inside her apartment on Forum Park Drive, according to police.

Investigators released surveillance video where the 27-year-old was seen walking with a man the night before.

The man is wanted for questioning, but the police have not yet determined whether he's a suspect.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

