Mom found dead after family worried she didn't pick up her child from the babysitter, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking the public for help finding a person of interest in a woman's murder.
On Oct. 1, HPD said family members grew worried after their loved one didn't pick up her child from the babysitter.
Kenia Guardado-Molina's family found her shot to death inside her apartment on Forum Park Drive, according to police.
Investigators released surveillance video where the 27-year-old was seen walking with a man the night before.
The man is wanted for questioning, but the police have not yet determined whether he's a suspect.
If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.