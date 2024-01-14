Honda involved in fatal hit-and-run on East Freeway in Channelview, identified by car parts at scene

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in the Channelview area.

On Saturday, deputies said a man was pushing a bicycle across the westbound main lanes on the 16000 block of the East Freeway near Sheldon at about 10 p.m.

A gray Nissan Versa swerved to the left to avoid the pedestrian, but struck him with its right-side view mirror and knocked him down, deputies said.

According to authorities, a second car then ran over and killed the man before taking off.

In an investigation, officials reported finding car parts with blood and brain matter at the scene, indicative of being involved in the crash. Serial numbers on the parts were traced to a 2019-2021 Honda Civic.

Officials said the Nissan Versa's driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. She was found not intoxicated and was ruled not at fault in the incident.

The Honda's driver, however, fled the scene without stopping to render aid, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.