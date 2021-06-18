bicycle crash

Tricyclist hit and killed on FM 1942 stretch in Crosby that neighbors call problematic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tricyclist dead on FM 1942 stretch that neighbors call problematic

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are once again investigating a major wreck on the same stretch of road in Crosby after a bicyclist was hit and killed.

On Friday morning, neighbors living along FM 1942 in Crosby were awoken to another terrifying scene.

"I was almost in tears," Charlie Millican recalled. "I was shaking. I was nervous that something else had happened on this road."

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a wreck in the 3000 block of FM 1942 just before 4 a.m. It was a deadly crash involving a 57-year-old man on an electric tricycle and a 24-year-old woman behind the wheel of a car.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the tricyclist, whose ride was equipped with LED lights, was traveling northbound with the woman driving in the same direction right behind him.

At some point, the vehicle hit the tricycle from behind. The man died as a result of the crash. The driver stayed on the scene.

Deputies said the driver failed to control her speed when the rider was hit.

No charges were immediately filed, and the case is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.




Neighbors recognized the tricycle after seeing its bright lights roll down the street the night before.

"He was driving right down the middle of the road, and everyone was honking the horn going around him," Millican recalled. "I'm going, 'What is that? I've never seen it before.'"

Millican added the tricyclist was traveling too slowly for the posted speed limit.

"It was a lot of lights on him," Millican said. "You couldn't miss him. You could see him, but he was going real slow. Two or three miles per hour and on a 60 miles per hour road. That is inherently dangerous."

It's the second time neighbors have seen a major wreck in nearly the same spot. Two months ago, two people were airlifted to a hospital, which shut down the road for hours. On Friday, FM 1942 was once again shut down. Neighbors hope it's the last time that it's for this reason.

SEE ALSO: 2 rushed to hospital after major crash reported in Crosby
EMBED More News Videos

A crash in Crosby is under investigation after two people were rushed to the hospital.



"Please slow down," Millican said. "Be aware of the surroundings. The people who live here, we don't want to see anyone else hurt anymore. This is enough."

Neighbors explained since the road was repaved a few years ago, drivers tend to travel faster than the posted 60 mph speed limit.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crosbycar crashcar accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian killedbicyclepedestrian injuredbikesbicycle crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BICYCLE CRASH
Waller police chief responds to DA criticism in cyclist crash
Waller Co. DA slams police over teen's crash with cyclists
Waller DA criticizes police over teen driver crash involving cyclists
17-year-old among several killed in deadly night on Houston roads
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News