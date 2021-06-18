Tricyclist hit and killed on FM 1942 stretch in Crosby that neighbors call problematic

This morning, @HCSOTexas units investigated a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at 3400 FM 1942. An adult male (57) was riding an electric tricycle n/b on 1942 with LED lights on. A female driver (24), also n/b, directly behind the cyclist, struck the tricycle, causing the cyclist to — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 18, 2021

separate from the tricycle. The cyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the car remained on scene. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 18, 2021

A crash in Crosby is under investigation after two people were rushed to the hospital.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are once again investigating a major wreck on the same stretch of road in Crosby after a bicyclist was hit and killed.On Friday morning, neighbors living along FM 1942 in Crosby were awoken to another terrifying scene."I was almost in tears," Charlie Millican recalled. "I was shaking. I was nervous that something else had happened on this road."Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a wreck in the 3000 block of FM 1942 just before 4 a.m. It was a deadly crash involving a 57-year-old man on an electric tricycle and a 24-year-old woman behind the wheel of a car.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the tricyclist, whose ride was equipped with LED lights, was traveling northbound with the woman driving in the same direction right behind him.At some point, the vehicle hit the tricycle from behind. The man died as a result of the crash. The driver stayed on the scene.Deputies said the driver failed to control her speed when the rider was hit.No charges were immediately filed, and the case is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.Neighbors recognized the tricycle after seeing its bright lights roll down the street the night before."He was driving right down the middle of the road, and everyone was honking the horn going around him," Millican recalled. "I'm going, 'What is that? I've never seen it before.'"Millican added the tricyclist was traveling too slowly for the posted speed limit."It was a lot of lights on him," Millican said. "You couldn't miss him. You could see him, but he was going real slow. Two or three miles per hour and on a 60 miles per hour road. That is inherently dangerous."It's the second time neighbors have seen a major wreck in nearly the same spot. Two months ago, two people were airlifted to a hospital, which shut down the road for hours. On Friday, FM 1942 was once again shut down. Neighbors hope it's the last time that it's for this reason."Please slow down," Millican said. "Be aware of the surroundings. The people who live here, we don't want to see anyone else hurt anymore. This is enough."Neighbors explained since the road was repaved a few years ago, drivers tend to travel faster than the posted 60 mph speed limit.