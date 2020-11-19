Traffic

I-45 southbound closed due to fatal pedestrian crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed Thursday morning in a major crash on I-45 North Freeway near Aldine Bender.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. and forced the closure of the freeway at West Road, according to Houston police.

A person on foot was attempting to cross the freeway when they were hit, according to Houston police. The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene and spoke with police about what happened.

Traffic stacked up for miles before the crash scene, and other crashes were reported in the area, which caused further delays.

