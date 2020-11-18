Traffic

Driver killed in crash with semi truck on FM 1960, dog also died, witness says

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a crash with a semi truck Wednesday morning in Atascocita.

It happened in the 5700 block of FM 1960 East some time before 10:30 a.m.

Authorities at the scene say a driver pulled in front of the semi truck on FM 1960, and the vehicles collided.

The driver of the car died. Two dogs were also in the car, and according to a witness, one of the animals died.

All lanes of FM 1960 Road East are shut down. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.



