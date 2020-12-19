Man dies in crash after trying to cross Westheimer in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man attempting to cross a busy west Houston thoroughfare was killed Saturday morning in the second fatal pedestrian crash in a 24-hour period on the same road.It happened around 1 a.m. on Westheimer near Hillcroft.The victim was walking in the middle of the road when a driver struck him, according to Houston police.Investigators said they do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash and that it appeared to be a tragic accident.There was no word on the victim's identity in the Saturday morning incident.Just a day before, a person was taken into custody after a fatal crash a block away.Houston police say a woman was trying to cross Westheimer on Friday morning near Stoney Brook when she was hit by a car.The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver pulled into a convenience store and contacted police.The female driver was suspected of driving under the influence and will be charged with DUI, police say.