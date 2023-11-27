Cleanup underway for deadly truck crash along FM 1314 in Montgomery County, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to clean up a deadly heavy truck crash in Montgomery County.

The incident was reported at about 4:34 a.m. Monday along FM 1314 eastbound at Exxon Road, which remains closed in both directions.

The Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT, urged drivers to seek an alternate route as police investigate the wreck.

It's unclear who died in the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Live traffic map

