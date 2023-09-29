Investigation underway after 2 men found stabbed inside Channelview mobile home after apparent fight

Two men were found stabbed to death following an alleged altercation inside a mobile home in the Channelview area, according to HCSO.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men have died after reportedly stabbing each other following a physical altercation at a mobile home park in the Channelview area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue D to a trailer home just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, a 51-year-old and a 47-year-old man were found dead from what appeared to be stab wounds, according to HCSO.

Officials learned that a woman who called 911 had just moved into the area three or four days prior and lived with one of the victims. Officials said she called over the second victim, who was reported to be her friend.

An altercation ensued between the men, who were both said to have had knives, according to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with HCSO homicide.

Investigators said they believe there was no known relationship between the two men.

There is a report of a woman and young child who allegedly left the residence before HCSO deputies arrived, but investigators have not confirmed that, Pinkins said.

This is an ongoing investigation, officials said.