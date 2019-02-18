HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Want to model this weekend in Houston?
Then you may want to check out the Quinceañera Expo on Sunday from noon - 5 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
Models are needed to wear Quinceañera dresses at the event, which will feature four fashion shows.
Models must be between 13-16 years old. If you're interested, fill out this form or call 210-781-6377.
More than 100 exhibitors will be featured at the expo offering services including photography, decorating, makeup, choreography and more.
Admission is $10. You can buy tickets at the door, which is cash only.
Ready to plan that Quince? You can learn more about the event here.
