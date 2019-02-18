STYLE & FASHION

Quinceañera Expo looking for models to hit the runway this Sunday

The story of quinceañera dresses can be as colorful and interesting as the girls who wear them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Want to model this weekend in Houston?

Then you may want to check out the Quinceañera Expo on Sunday from noon - 5 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Models are needed to wear Quinceañera dresses at the event, which will feature four fashion shows.

Models must be between 13-16 years old. If you're interested, fill out this form or call 210-781-6377.

More than 100 exhibitors will be featured at the expo offering services including photography, decorating, makeup, choreography and more.

Admission is $10. You can buy tickets at the door, which is cash only.

Ready to plan that Quince? You can learn more about the event here.

