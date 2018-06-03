EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3557400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston-born makeup artist to stars like Kardashians gives makeup master class

With work featured on television, in social media, and in popular publications like Vogue, Nylon and Marie Claire, celebrity makeup artist and Houston native Ash K. Holm has a large and unique following.Holm kicked off her Beauty Masterclass Tour in Houston at the Hyatt Regency Galleria, teaching makeup enthusiasts and professionals how to create the most requested Hollywood looks from start to finish, and how to transform soft day glam into a more dramatic evening glam."I'm here to bring Houston the best makeup master class that they've ever seen," Holm said.Some of Holm's celebrity clientele include Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Jourdan Dunn, Chanel Iman, Jessica Lowndes, Lilly Ghalichi, Carmen Electra, Huda Kattan, Kristin Cavallari, Ashanti, Angela Simmons and more.The makeup guru couldn't wait to share her story about how she got started in the beauty industry, and how she grew from her experiences as a freelance makeup artist.She also couldn't wait to reveal the current trends in makeup."Right now it's all about glowing skin, bronzy color on the eyes, and soft peaches and nudes on the lips," Holm said.She conducted a detailed and informative makeup demonstration with high quality screens so guests didn't miss anything.Every attendee received a goody bag packed with products from the event's sponsors. Each bag was a treasure chest of full-size products that Holm uses on her clients.