BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE

Houston-born makeup artist to stars like Kardashians gives makeup master class

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston-born makeup artist to stars like Kardashians gives makeup master class (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With work featured on television, in social media, and in popular publications like Vogue, Nylon and Marie Claire, celebrity makeup artist and Houston native Ash K. Holm has a large and unique following.

Holm kicked off her Beauty Masterclass Tour in Houston at the Hyatt Regency Galleria, teaching makeup enthusiasts and professionals how to create the most requested Hollywood looks from start to finish, and how to transform soft day glam into a more dramatic evening glam.

"I'm here to bring Houston the best makeup master class that they've ever seen," Holm said.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston-born makeup artist to stars like Kardashians gives makeup master class


Some of Holm's celebrity clientele include Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Jourdan Dunn, Chanel Iman, Jessica Lowndes, Lilly Ghalichi, Carmen Electra, Huda Kattan, Kristin Cavallari, Ashanti, Angela Simmons and more.

The makeup guru couldn't wait to share her story about how she got started in the beauty industry, and how she grew from her experiences as a freelance makeup artist.

She also couldn't wait to reveal the current trends in makeup.

"Right now it's all about glowing skin, bronzy color on the eyes, and soft peaches and nudes on the lips," Holm said.

She conducted a detailed and informative makeup demonstration with high quality screens so guests didn't miss anything.

Every attendee received a goody bag packed with products from the event's sponsors. Each bag was a treasure chest of full-size products that Holm uses on her clients.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionbeautybeauty productsbeauty & lifestyleHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
Survival mode: Beyonce shares childbirth health scare in Vogue
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
How to get that picture-perfect #nofilter selfie in real life
More beauty & lifestyle
STYLE & FASHION
Where to get back-to-work thrift finds for as little as $2
Olive Garden teased a makeup palette
Nonprofit design house makes upcycling fashionable
Blending Safety with Fashion for Women in Oil & Gas
HOMEGROWN AND SEWN: More brands producing clothing in U.S.
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News