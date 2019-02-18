Are these fashion designer just counting on things to go viral and bring attention to their more serious endeavors or are they just this out of touch?
- Layered Jeans
- Goat shoes
- Cage Pants
- Croc purse
- Inside out jeans
- Backpacks so large people can fit in them-
- A high-fashion version of tourist sandals
- Asymmetrical jeans
Wild denim styles have been around for years, but this one may be the most outrageous. For the person who thought their jeans just didn't have enough buttons or are very worried about your pants falling down, this is for you.
Shockingly, we found them on sale for only $401 as opposed to $801.
If you're looking for more of the jorts over jeans look, we have you covered.
In case of accidents, there are also jeans that come with another full pair of pants attached over one leg.
The fashion industry calls them Tabi boots, but they look like goat feet. "American Horror Story" and "House of Cards" actor Cody Fern ignited the kooky trend when he rocked them on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. You can copy that look for $707.
From the company that hired the Instagram famous egg to model jeans, comes cage pants. We imagine these pants are for the fashionista that also needs scaffolding for their house or help with their tomatoes growing. The faux leather "Can't Contain This Caged Pants" retail for the bargain price of $49.99. If you're actually thinking of buying these, you should probably just go without pants and save yourself the cash. It would cover the same amount of skin.
Crocs are just too cute to hide all the way down on your feet. Wear one as a purse for the low price or $300! Don't worry, they also offer a payment plan of $75 payments with no interest free.
In a sign that we are either moving closer to the time envisioned in "Back to the Future" or that we're moving further away from God's light, inside out jeans are now a thing.
You can steal Marty McFly's look with these inside out jeans. Surprisingly, they're on sale for only $437.
If that's too formal, try inside out shorts.
Have you wondered what's in someone's oddly-shaped bag? Now, you can wonder if there's a whole body!
Tourist sandals were never made to be cute, but Gucci and Marc Jacobs have taken it to a whole new level.
For the low price of 1,250, you can have these bedazzled, metallic leather sandals from Gucci.
These tourist sandals with a slight heels and shoe laces from Marc Jacobs are more reasonably priced at $177.
Some occasions call for skinny jeans and some call for bootcut, so obviously these jeans are for the fashionista on the go! You can receive your special-made jeans in just 10 days for $375.