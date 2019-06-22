ABC13 & You

Gigi's Playhouse changing lives of children & adults with Down syndrome

By Laura Taglialavore
A one-of-a-kind achievement center in Sugar Land is helping children and adults with Down syndrome reach their full potential.

Gigi's Playhouse offers educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs at no cost to families.

ABC13 & You met some of the families whose lives have been touched by Gigi's Playhouse in the video above. For more information on Gigi's Playhouse, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghoustonparentingchildrenspecial needs childrensugar landfamilydown syndromeabc13 & you
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 & YOU
Trailblazing girls form all-female Scouts BSA troop in Pearland
Army veteran starts W.A.V.E. Campaign to help female heroes find success after service
Dave Ward's Houston: Soar through history at the Lone Star Flight Museum
Stuff the Sleigh provides help and love to young cancer patients and their families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News