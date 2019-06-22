Gigi's Playhouse changing lives of children & adults with Down syndrome

A one-of-a-kind achievement center in Sugar Land is helping children and adults with Down syndrome reach their full potential.
Gigi's Playhouse offers educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs at no cost to families.
ABC13 & You met some of the families whose lives have been touched by Gigi's Playhouse in the video above. For more information on Gigi's Playhouse, click here.
