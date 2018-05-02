TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake

EMBED </>More Videos

Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake (KTRK)

By and Keaton Fox
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There are lots of parents out there that owe a lot of money in back child support. And many times the state will garnish any money it can from those who owe to help those children, as it should.

But what happens when the system takes money from people who don't owe?

Roderick McClintock claims that's exactly what happened to him. When he owed child support, he paid it and on time.

His kids grew older, he retired from the military, eventually he even got a refund check from the state because he paid too much into the system.

That was in December 2014.

The next month, McClintock's $6,628 tax refund check was snagged by the state.

"An overpayment of $736 to an owing of $6,628 within 30 days," McClintock said.

He says shortly after that, it was sent to his ex-wife when he didn't owe her anything. McClintock showed us court documents where a judge found he didn't have anymore to pay and he didn't owe back child support.

"I didn't go under a rock and hide," McClintock said.

He called the state about what happened. He says he was told it was a computer problem.

RELATED: Court claims man who isn't father of child still owes child support payments

When he asked for the money back, they told him they didn't have it. They told his attorney something similar.

"They say, if we made a mistake, go ask her for it," Greg Enos said. "We don't have your money because we gave it to her. You're going to make dad sue mom because the government screwed up and sent his check to her."

"The other person did not take my money. The state of Texas took my money," McClintock said.

Representatives for the state deny McClintock's account and say they didn't do anything wrong, but cannot speak directly to his case because of confidentiality rules.

Enos tried suing the state to get the money back, but attorneys for the state claim they can't be sued because it has sovereign immunity, a fancy way of saying you can't sue the government.

So Enos found a little-known law written in the 1870s that does allow him to sue since the state never had a hearing to take Roderick's money.

And it's not the only case. Enos says he has other clients in the exact same situation, including two in the last two weeks.

"We want this to stop. We want the constitution to be upheld and these people to get a hearing. If they owe the child support, that mom should get the tax refund. But if they don't owe it, don't take their property without giving them a court hearing," Enos said.

They have a hearing in June.

Until then, Roderick's message is simple: "I want my money. $6,628."

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related Topics:
familyTed Oberg Investigateschild supporttexastexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
DA: Arkema's Harvey crisis planning began day of landfall
City claims existing migrant child facility has incorrect permit
New Houston child detention facility closer to opening
Arkema case docs: Other plants moved chemicals out of town
Houston raising red flags about all Southwest Key facilities
More Ted Oberg Investigates
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Kids with autism get special tour of Space Center Houston
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News