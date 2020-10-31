Fallen HPD sergeant laid to rest in north Texas

Preston's casket departed Houston this morning for the north Texas city, which was escorted by the Houston Police Department.
People lined up along Interstate 45 Saturday morning to salute the procession as it made its way north.
Preston was buried in a private service in the town where he grew up.
The fallen sergeant was honored by his friends and family during a service in Houston on Thursday.
A private funeral for family, friends and HPD staff was held at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway.
Here are some of the most memorable moments from the memorial service:
WATCH: Honor Network founder explains Sgt. Preston's casket flag origin
WATCH: Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced the HPD Medal of Valor for Sgt. Preston
WATCH: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announces Oct.29 as Sgt. Preston day in the city of Houston
WATCH: Congressman Al Green presented Sgt. Preston's family with a flag that flew over the US Capitol
WATCH: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a congressional resolution to pay tribute to Sgt. Preston
WATCH: Sgt. Preston's memorial concludes with ceremonial flag folding
WATCH: Fiancée of fallen HPD sergeant says she forgives killer
Last Friday, Preston's body was escorted to Lockwood Funeral Home in north Houston. On the way, members of the Houston Fire Department, who remain in mourning over the death of arson investigator Lemuel "DJ" Bruce, staged themselves on overpasses to salute the procession.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his 23-year-old daughter.
SEE ALSO:
- 1 HPD sergeant killed, 1 officer wounded in shooting at apartment complex in SW Houston
- Fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston was about to retire this year