Fallen HPD sergeant laid to rest in north Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sgt. Harold Preston was laid to rest Saturday afternoon in Athens, Texas.Preston's casket departed Houston this morning for the north Texas city, which was escorted by the Houston Police Department.People lined up along Interstate 45 Saturday morning to salute the procession as it made its way north.Preston was buried in a private service in the town where he grew up.The fallen sergeant was honored by his friends and family during a service in Houston on Thursday.A private funeral for family, friends and HPD staff was held at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway.Last Friday, Preston's body was escorted to Lockwood Funeral Home in north Houston. On the way, members of the Houston Fire Department, who remain in mourning over the death of arson investigator Lemuel "DJ" Bruce, staged themselves on overpasses to salute the procession.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his 23-year-old daughter.