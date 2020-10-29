houston police department

Fallen HPD sergeant fondly remembered during memorial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police Sgt. Harold Preston was honored by his friends and family during a service Thursday.

A private funeral for family, friends and HPD staff was held at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from the memorial service:

WATCH: Honor Network founder explains Sgt. Preston's casket flag origin
The United States flag that draped the casked of Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston has a storied history. Told by Honor Network CEO and Founder Chris Heisler.



WATCH: Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced the HPD Medal of Valor for Sgt. Preston
During Sgt. Preston's funeral service, Houston police chief Art Acevedo presented Prestons family with the HPD Medal of Valor.



WATCH: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announces Oct.29 as Sgt. Preston day in the city of Houston
Watch the video above to see Mayor Sylvester Turner announce Oct. 29 as Sgt. Preston Day in the city of Houston.



WATCH: Congressman Al Green presented Sgt. Preston's family with a flag that flew over the US Capitol
Watch the video above to see Congressman Al Green provide Sgt. Preston's family with a flag that flew over the US Capitol.



WATCH: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a congressional resolution to pay tribute to Sgt. Preston
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a congressional resolution to pay tribute to a great american - Sgt. Preston - which will be a part of the congressional record.



Earlier this morning, Sgt. Preston's body was escorted from the Paradise Funeral Home to the church. His body was then escorted inside by his fellow Southwest Patrol Division officers.

The 41year HPD veteran was highly looked up to in the department and throughout the community. Here's a look back at the emotional day.


ABC13 was there as the procession got underway for fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston. This is what we saw Friday morning.



Houstonians will also have the opportunity to pay their respects as Preston's body is escorted back to Paradise Funeral Home.

The route will be as follows:

  • Depart from Grace Community Church 14505 Gulf Freeway
  • Right turn onto Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road (northbound)
  • Left merge onto Gulf Freeway (northbound)


  • Continue to North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) (northbound)
  • Right exit towards Little York Road
  • Left turn onto Little York Road (westbound)


In addition, HPD Chief Art Acevedo will hold a city-wide procession on Saturday for Houstonians to give a final goodbye Preston. The procession will move from Houston to east Texas, where he grew up, for his burial.

SEE ALSO: Fiancee of fallen HPD sergeant speaks exclusively with ABC13
In an exclusive interview with ABC13, Flenda Whitney, the fiancee of HPD Sgt. Harold Preston, reflected on the 41-year police veteran's life a day after his death. Whitney spoke about what kind of person he's being remembered as, as well as the tragic details of his final moments.



Last Friday, Preston's body was escorted to Lockwood Funeral Home in north Houston. On the way, members of the Houston Fire Department, who remain in mourning over the death of arson investigator Lemuel "DJ" Bruce, staged themselves on overpasses to salute the procession.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his 23-year-old daughter.

Houston police went on a somber ride to escort the body of a 41-year veteran. In the video, SkyEye followed Sgt. Harold Preston's procession.


In times of tragedy, the city of Houston always unites as one. After an HPD sergeant was killed in the line of duty and another was injured, both Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner offered words of encouragement to keep the city's spirit alive.

